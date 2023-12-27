Emma Roberts Shares Rare Photos of Son Rhodes on Christmas & His Third Birthday

Emma Roberts has celebrated some exciting events with her son Rhodes, and she’s sharing photos!

The 32-year-old American Horror Story actress generally keeps her son out of the spotlight. However, she took to social media to share a rare photo of him on Christmas day (December 25). Two days later, she returned to Instagram on his third birthday with more pics.

Head inside to check out the photos…

On Christmas, Emma uploaded a photo of Rhodes playing with one of his toys. He’s decked out in festive pajamas with Santa Claus on them and has a purple bow in his hair.

On his third birthday, she shared a professional photo of the two of them.

“Happy Birthday to the sweetest soul. I love you Rhodes! Here’s to 3,” she gushed in the caption.

Emma‘s mom Kelly also posted three photos of her grandson. The first is a shot of him staring at the camera with a sweet expression on his face.

She included another photo of him with Emma and one of herself snuggling with ger grandson and kissing his forehead.

The actress shared her mom’s post on her Instagram story and included another photo of her son in what appears to be a Christmas ornament. “HBD angel boy,” she wrote.

If you were unaware, Emma shares Rhodes with ex Garrett Hedlund. The last time we got a pic of him was on Thanksgiving.

Earlier this year, Emma revealed one trait she hopes that her son does not inherit from her.

Check out all of the new photos of Rhodes below…