Top Stories
Wed, 27 December 2023 at 11:19 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Looks So Chic In Statement Sunglasses During Stroll In Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lawrence Looks So Chic In Statement Sunglasses During Stroll In Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lawrence enjoys some quiet time in nature during a stroll in Coldwater Park on Wednesday (December 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old Hunger Games actress showed off her exceptional sense of style, pairing a denim shirt with a leather jacket and black pants. She accessorized with a tan bag and capped off her look with a cool pair of sunglasses.

Keep reading to find out more…

Hopefully, Jennifer is enjoying some down time during the holidays.

If you missed it, earlier this month she made some very rare comments about her son Cy during a conversation with Kylie Jenner.

Jennifer also weighed in on rumors that she’s undergone plastic surgery.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul also opened up in the interview, touching on everything from her relationship with Jordyn Woods and which of her sisters is closest with her daughter Stormi.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Jennifer Lawrence in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 01
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 02
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 03
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 04
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 05
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 06
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 07
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 08
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 09
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 10
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 11
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 12
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 13
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 14
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 15
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 16
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 17
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 18
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 19
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 20
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 21
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 22
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 23
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 24
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 25
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 26
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 27
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 28
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 29
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 30
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 31
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 32
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 33
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 34
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 35
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 36
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 37
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 38
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 39
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 40
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 41
jennifer lawrence beverly hills candids 42

Credit: SPOT-Stoianov; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jennifer Lawrence