Jennifer Lawrence Looks So Chic In Statement Sunglasses During Stroll In Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lawrence enjoys some quiet time in nature during a stroll in Coldwater Park on Wednesday (December 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old Hunger Games actress showed off her exceptional sense of style, pairing a denim shirt with a leather jacket and black pants. She accessorized with a tan bag and capped off her look with a cool pair of sunglasses.

Hopefully, Jennifer is enjoying some down time during the holidays.

If you missed it, earlier this month she made some very rare comments about her son Cy during a conversation with Kylie Jenner.

Jennifer also weighed in on rumors that she’s undergone plastic surgery.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul also opened up in the interview, touching on everything from her relationship with Jordyn Woods and which of her sisters is closest with her daughter Stormi.

