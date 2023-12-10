Jennifer Lawrence Shares Rare Comments About Her Son Cy, Opens Up About Security Guard Concerns to Kylie Jenner

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her personal life.

The 33-year-old actress got candid in conversation with Kylie Jenner over a Zoom chat for Interview Magazine.

During the conversation, the two briefly touched on motherhood: Kylie has two children, 5-year-old Stormi and Aire, 1, with ex-partner Travis Scott, while Jennifer has son Cy with husband Cooke Maroney, born in February 2022.

“I’m curious how your kids react to security,” Jennifer Lawrence said.

“I didn’t have that much security before I had a kid, but once I had one, with my intrusive thoughts and anxiety, I wanted us to have security around all the time.”

Kylie agreed, claiming she never hired security until she got pregnant.

Now she has two security guards “in rotation” for the last “five-plus” years.

“[Stormi is] very familiar with them, which I feel comfortable with. She actually has a lot of love for them. I just tell my security to not make it so serious, so they have a good relationship. I’m trying to figure it out too because I never had security growing up, so I don’t know what that’s like, but I try to make it as normal and friendly as possible.”

Jennifer admitted she wanted her security guard to be “invisible” until she realized it sent the wrong message to her son.

“Yeah, friendly is nice because before I hired them, in my mind I was like, I want them to be invisible. I don’t want my kid to see you or know you. And then once they start working for you, it’s like, ‘Well, wait. This is a person in our life. He’s helping us.’”

“That’s not really a good lesson to ignore the person that’s helping us. It’s probably better to say, ‘Say good morning to Sean. Hi. How are you?’ We’ve incorporated them more in our lives, which surprised me. That wasn’t how I planned it.”

