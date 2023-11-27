Mon, 27 November 2023 at 10:02 am
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes & Nose, Speaks to Photo Comparisons From When She Was 19
Jennifer Lawrence and Kylie Jenner sat down for a conversation for where they spoke about plastic surgery.
If you don’t know, Jennifer conducted the interview for Kylie‘s Interview mag spread as she’s a Kardashians superfan.
Keep reading to see what was said…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: EG, Extended, Jennifer Lawrence, Kylie Jenner, Slideshow