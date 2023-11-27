Netflix Cancels 15 TV Shows, Renews 33 More in 2023, & Announces 11 Are Ending (Month-By-Month Breakdown!)

Netflix has been making a ton of renewal and cancellation decisions in the month of November 2023, and we’re bringing you the recap of everything you need to know.

In November alone, the streamer canceled 5 TV shows and renewed 4 other series.

If you don’t know, throughout the year, Netflix executives make renewal and cancellation decisions about their hit television content.

We’re breaking down every decision Netflix has made this year in a month-by-month breakdown.

We also now have huge updates about the status of Mindhunter and The Witcher.

Keep reading to see the full recap…