'A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop' - Full Performers List Revealed & How to Watch!

A GRAMMY Salute To 50 Years Of Hip Hop is airing tonight!

The star-studded tribute celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop will air Sunday, December 10, at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The two-hour live concert special will feature incredible performances from hip hop legends and Grammy-winning artists, and promises to showcase and celebrate the genre’s profound history and monumental cultural impact around the world.

The special taped November 8 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

A Grammy Salute To 50 Years Of Hip Hop Performers List:

2 Chainz

Akon

Arrested Development

Battlecat

Big Daddy Kane

Black Sheep

Black Thought

Blaqbonez

Boosie Badazz

Bun B

Chance The Rapper

Coi LeRay

Common

Cypress Hill

D-Nice

De La Soul

Digable Planets

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Greg Stree

DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince

DJ Quik

DJ Trauma

Doug E. Fresh

E-40

GloRilla

Gunna

J.J. Fad

Jeezy

Jermaine Dupri

Kool DJRed Alert

The Lady of Rage

Latto

LL Cool J

Luniz

MC Lyte

MC Sha-Rock

Monie Love

Mustard

Nelly

The Pharcyde

Public Enemy

Queen Latifah

Questlove

Rakim

Remy Ma

Rick Ross

Roddy Ricch

Roxanne Shanté

Spinderella

Styles P

T.I.

Talib Kweli

Three 6 Mafia

Too $hort

Tyga

Uncle Luke

Warren G

YG

Yo-Yo

