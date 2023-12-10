'A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop' - Full Performers List Revealed & How to Watch!
A GRAMMY Salute To 50 Years Of Hip Hop is airing tonight!
The star-studded tribute celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop will air Sunday, December 10, at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
The two-hour live concert special will feature incredible performances from hip hop legends and Grammy-winning artists, and promises to showcase and celebrate the genre’s profound history and monumental cultural impact around the world.
The special taped November 8 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.
A Grammy Salute To 50 Years Of Hip Hop Performers List:
2 Chainz
Akon
Arrested Development
Battlecat
Big Daddy Kane
Black Sheep
Black Thought
Blaqbonez
Boosie Badazz
Bun B
Chance The Rapper
Coi LeRay
Common
Cypress Hill
D-Nice
De La Soul
Digable Planets
DJ Diamond Kuts
DJ Greg Stree
DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince
DJ Quik
DJ Trauma
Doug E. Fresh
E-40
GloRilla
Gunna
J.J. Fad
Jeezy
Jermaine Dupri
Kool DJRed Alert
The Lady of Rage
Latto
LL Cool J
Luniz
MC Lyte
MC Sha-Rock
Monie Love
Mustard
Nelly
The Pharcyde
Public Enemy
Queen Latifah
Questlove
Rakim
Remy Ma
Rick Ross
Roddy Ricch
Roxanne Shanté
Spinderella
Styles P
T.I.
Talib Kweli
Three 6 Mafia
Too $hort
Tyga
Uncle Luke
Warren G
YG
Yo-Yo