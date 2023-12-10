'MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays' - Judges Revealed, Including Gordon Ramsay's Daughter!

MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays is airing tonight!

The all-new two-night event kicks off on Sunday (December 10) at 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, and then again on Monday, December 11 at 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

During the special festive-themed competition, Gordon Ramsay welcomes nine young culinary contestants to cook up seasonal delights themed to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Lunar New Year and more.

The four judges will all crown a winner, who takes home the ultimate holiday gift: a $25,000 grand prize, a Viking Kitchen package and one-of-a kind MasterChef snow globe trophy.

Plus, each junior chef will leave with a kitchen-related prize, including a Viking Kitchen package for the runner-up.

Find out who is judging, including Gordon‘s daughter…