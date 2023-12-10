Joe Manganiello & Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Red Carpet Debut!

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor are making their first red carpet appearance as a couple.

The 46-year-old True Blood star and the 33-year-old Winning Time actress stepped out together and posed for photos at the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) Gala on Saturday night (December 9) at Cipriani in New York City.

Joe wore a black suit for the event with a gray shirt and dark gray tie, and was photographed wrapping his arm around his new beau, who wore a green gown, green earrings and black and metal chain heels.

Joe was honored at the event with the COAF Humanitarian Award.

The two reportedly first met back in September at a small after party for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

An insider told People at the time that they “met in the hot tub and they were talking the whole time!”

His new relationship comes after he filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara in July after seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She recently opened up about their divorce.