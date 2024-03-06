Chip & Joanna Gaines Celebrate 10 Years of 'Fixer Upper' with New Spinoff 'Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse' - Watch the Teaser!

Chip and Joanna Gaines are set to celebrate ten years of their renovation series Fixer Upper!

The series first premiered in 2013 on HGTV and aired for five seasons, before going off the air. It was rebooted as Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and premiered in 2021 on their newly launched Magnolia Network in 2021.

Since then, they have done spinoff seasons, like Fixer Upper: The Castle and the most recent Fixer Upper: The Hotel.

Now, they have a new renovation project hitting screens in Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse!

According to the show’s description, here’s a synopsis, via Deadline: “Chip and Joanna take on a unique mid-century modern lakehouse flip near Lake Waco, a new neighborhood for the home renovation duo based in Waco, Texas. From demo to design, viewers will follow the full transformation of the property throughout the season as Chip and Joanna go above and beyond with surprising interior designs and unique outdoor installations never before seen on Fixer Upper.”

Six new episodes will air on Magnolia Network and HGTV over three weeks of double premieres starting on June 2nd. The episodes will then be available to stream on Max and Discovery+.

“When Fixer Upper premiered 10 years ago, we couldn’t have imagined the journey we had ahead of us,” Chip and Joanna shared in a statement. “Though a lot has changed and evolved in the decade between then and now, our love for home is still at the heart of everything we do. We feel honored that we get to continue pouring into the stories of these homes across Waco, and we’re excited to share our latest project with you this summer with Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse.”