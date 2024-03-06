Top Stories
Wed, 06 March 2024 at 11:50 pm

Zendaya Shines in Silver Fringe Dress for Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2024 Alongside Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Zendaya is hitting the red carpet!

The 27-year-old two-time Emmy-winning actress posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards on Wednesday evening (March 6) at 1 Hotel West Hollywood in West Hollywood, Calif.

Fellow guests in attendance included Chrissy Teigen and John Legend along with Oscar-winning actress Helen Hunt.

The GCFA recognizes “those who offer a new lens on true intersectional transformation while bringing together the next generation of global leaders driving political, social and environmental solutions for a brighter collective future.”

Amber Valletta

Annie Lennox

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

FYI: Chrissy is wearing a Saint Laurent dress.

Donatella Versace

Helen Hunt

Law Roach

Michaela Jae Rodriguez

Quannah Chasinghorse

Trudie Styler

Zendaya

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Roberto Cavalli dress and Bulgari jewelry.

Photos: Getty Images
