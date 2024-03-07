Karol G & More Powerhouse Musicians Honored at Billboard Women in Music 2024 Event - See All the Pics!
Karol G and so many more stars were honored on Wednesday night (march 6) at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music event!
Fresh of her historic win at the 2024 Grammys in February, Karol was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year.
She was one of so many celebrities to descend upon YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California for the event. We pulled together photos of nearly 50 people on the guestlist. That way you can easily see who was there and what they were wearing!
Ally Brooke
FYI: Ally is wearing Khy.
Dinah Jane
Bea Miller
Lainey Wilson
Victoria Monet
FYI: Victoria is wearing Dodonë Avdiu.
Kat Graham
Amber Riley
Victoria Justice
Maria Zardoya
Ellie Goulding
FYI: Ellie is wearing Gaurav Gupta.
Jessie Reyez
Lauren Jauregui
Maren Morris
FYI: Maren is wearing Tory Burch.
Kylie Minogue
GloRilla
Karol G
Charli XCX
Coco Jones
FYI: Coco is wearing Annakiki SS24 RTW.
Andra Day
Auli’i Cravalho
Snow The Product
Muni Long
Hyein, Hanni Pham, Minji, Danielle Marsh and Haerin of NewJeans
Emily Estefan
Bebe Rexha
Queen Naija
Katy Perry
Marina Diamandis
Mackenzie Ziegler
Justine Skye
FYI: Justine is wearing Justas Vonzodas x J Phoenix London bustier, custom Travis Tadeo skirt, and Joseph Saidian and Sons Jewelry.
Ice Spice
Young Miko
JoJo
Mckenna Grace
FYI: Mckenna is wearing David Koma SS24 RTW.
Chantel Jeffries
Tems
Saweetie
Fletcher
Charly Jordan
Harry Daniels
Remi Wolf
Amanda Diaz
Bailee Madison
James Charles
Sabrina Claudio
Kylie Cantrall
Jessie Murph
