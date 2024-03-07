Top Stories
Thu, 07 March 2024 at 12:04 am

Karol G & More Powerhouse Musicians Honored at Billboard Women in Music 2024 Event - See All the Pics!

Karol G and so many more stars were honored on Wednesday night (march 6) at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music event!

Fresh of her historic win at the 2024 Grammys in February, Karol was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year.

She was one of so many celebrities to descend upon YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California for the event. We pulled together photos of nearly 50 people on the guestlist. That way you can easily see who was there and what they were wearing!

Head inside to see all the photos and fashion credits from the 2024 Billboard Women in Music event…

Ally Brooke

Ally Brooke

FYI: Ally is wearing Khy.

Dinah Jane

Dinah Jane

Bea Miller

Bea Miller

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson

Victoria Monet

Victoria Monet

FYI: Victoria is wearing Dodonë Avdiu.

Kat Graham

Kat Graham

Amber Riley

Amber Riley

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice

Maria Zardoya

Maria Zardoya

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding

FYI: Ellie is wearing Gaurav Gupta.

Jessie Reyez

Jessie Reyez

Lauren Jauregui

Lauren Jauregui

Maren Morris

Maren Morris

FYI: Maren is wearing Tory Burch.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue

GloRilla

GloRilla

Karol G

Karol G

Charli XCX

Charli XCX

Coco Jones

Coco Jones

FYI: Coco is wearing Annakiki SS24 RTW.

Andra Day

Andra Day

Auli'i Cravalho

Auli’i Cravalho

Snow Tha Product

Snow The Product

Muni Long

Muni Long

Hyein, Hanni Pham, Minji, Danielle Marsh and Haerin of NewJeans

Hyein, Hanni Pham, Minji, Danielle Marsh and Haerin of NewJeans

Emily Estefan

Emily Estefan

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha

Queen Naija

Queen Naija

Katy Perry

Katy Perry

Marina Diamandis

Marina Diamandis

Mackenzie Ziegler

Mackenzie Ziegler

Justine Skye

Justine Skye

FYI: Justine is wearing Justas Vonzodas x J Phoenix London bustier, custom Travis Tadeo skirt, and Joseph Saidian and Sons Jewelry.

Ice Spice

Ice Spice

Young Miko

Young Miko

JoJo

JoJo

Mckenna Grace

Mckenna Grace

FYI: Mckenna is wearing David Koma SS24 RTW.

Chantel Jeffries

Chantel Jeffries

Tems

Tems

Saweetie

Saweetie

Fletcher

Fletcher

Charly Jordan

Charly Jordan

Harry Daniels

Harry Daniels

Remi Wolf

Remi Wolf

Amanda Diaz

Amanda Diaz

Bailee Madison

Bailee Madison

James Charles

James Charles

Sabrina Claudio

Sabrina Claudio

Kylie Cantrall

Kylie Cantrall

Jessie Murph

Jessie Murph

If you missed it, we got an update on the rumored Fifth Harmony reunion at the event!
