Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Stand Side-By-Side at His 'Vultures 2' Listening Party, Marking First Official Public Appearance Together

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori are evidently on good terms!

The 43-year-old The Kardashians star and former wife of Kanye West and his 29-year-old architect and model current wife were spotted enjoying the Vultures 2 Listening Party Tuesday (March 12) at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

Keep reading to find out more…

Bianca and Kim were seen standing side-by-side in a gated off area of the Chase Center, making it their first official public appearance together.

Kim wore all black, while Bianca dressed in gray tights and a pink tank top.

Kim reportedly attended the listening party to see daughter North, who is featured on Kanye’s first Vultures album, perform during the event.

Their kids also reportedly received high fives from their dad during his performance, and had a great time at the event, via E! News. Kim, who stood with Bianca for the entirety of the night, is also reportedly friendly with Kanye‘s new wife.

If you didn’t hear, North West just announced she’s following in her dad’s footsteps.