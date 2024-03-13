Timothee Chalamet & Glen Powell Dubbed 2 of Hollywood's 'New A-List' Members, Salary Demands Revealed!

Timothee Chalamet and Glen Powell have both seen great success in their film careers over the past few years.

Now, they’re being honored as members of Hollywood’s “new A-list,” and a new report is revealing the salaries they can now ask for.

Timothee has seen success recently with his role as Willy Wonka in Wonka, as well as the Dune franchise. Glen saw a lot of success with Anyone But You opposite Sydney Sweeney, as well as Top Gun: Maverick.

Keep reading to see what they were paid for past movies, and what they could be asking for now…