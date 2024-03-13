Disney+ Has Only Canceled 11 Major TV Shows Since 2019, With 7 Axed in 2023 & 1 In 2024

Since launching in 2019, Disney+ rarely canceled any content…until 2023.

From 2019-2022, the streaming service only canceled 3 TV shows. Then, in 2023, the streamer canceled a whopping 7 series. Now, in 2024, another show has been added to the list.

We’ve compiled a list of all the major television shows they’ve canceled (we’re not including any smaller shows that were not given much press or any children’s programming.) We’re also not including any TV shows that are simply coming to an end – only true canceled content.

Keep reading to see which TV shows Disney+ has canceled since 2019…