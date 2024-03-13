Kacey Musgraves Addresses Personal Life Following Split From Boyfriend Cole Schafer

Kacey Musgraves is opening up about her personal life.

The 35-year-old “Deeper Well” singer-songwriter spoke to People about her forthcoming album, as well as her romantic life in a new interview.

“I know myself better than in previous years, previous albums, and I just feel like I’m right where I need to be,” she said, adding: “I definitely think the music reflects that.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Earlier in the month, Kacey confirmed her breakup from writer Cole Schafer after over two years of dating.

She also addressed her song “Deeper Well,” and moving forward in life.

“Ultimately, the song sums up where I’m at in my mid-30s and really evaluating what love means to me, what friendships mean to me, what are the things that I need, what is really serving me and not serving me. It’s [about] taking stock and making room for the things that actually do really matter,” she said.

“This life is so short. I think that you have to be a little bit ruthless in removing obstacles for growth. That could mean adjusting your expectations with family members. That could be putting a pause on a friendship. It could be a breakup or dropping a habit that just doesn’t serve you well anymore. It’s being awake enough to be tuned in to paying attention to what the flow of nature is trying to tell you about what you need.”

Find out which other celebrity couples split up in 2024.