Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Daughter North West Announces Debut Album 'Elementary School Dropout'

North West is following in her dad’s footsteps!

Over the weekend, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced that she will soon be releasing her debut album titled Elementary School Dropout.

North made the exciting announcement while attending a listening party for the 46-year-old “Runaway” rapper’s new album Vultures 2.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’ve been working on an album…” North said on stage in Phoenix as the crowd erupted in cheers and applause, according to Forbes.

North‘s Elementary School Dropout is a direct reference to Kanye‘s own debut album The College Dropout, which he released back in 2004. Kanye‘s album went on to win Best Rap Album at the 2005 Grammys.

North made her musical debut on Kanye‘s new song “Talking / Once Again,” which was released last month.

As of right now, North has not announced when she will be releasing her album.

Last year, North made her movie debut!