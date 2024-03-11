'Bachelor' Stars Who Didn't Get Intimate During Fantasy Suites

We’re down to the final three on The Bachelor and fans are anxious to see how Joey Graziadei‘s season wraps up.

Tonight, Joey and the remaining three contestants travel to Mexico, where they will be awarded the opportunity to take part in the Fantasy Suites.

We’re looking back at some of the biggest Fantasy Suites that have happened over the years.

Keep reading to see which former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars have revealed they did not get intimate in the Fantasy Suites…