Kate Beckinsale Share's About Being 'Sick' in Hospital, Causing Fans to Speculate About Her Health

Kate Beckinsale has been hospitalized, causing fans to worry.

The 50-year-old actress shared an update on Instagram on Monday (March 11) celebrating her mother’s birthday and Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom, as well as a few photos of herself in a hospital bed.

“Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother,” she captioned the post.

“Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s— and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t. And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us . . And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love,” she continued.

“Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful,” she continued. “Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x.”

Kate only mentioned being “sick,” leading fans to worry about why she was hospitalized.

Kate spoke about a health scare back in 2019 after suffering a ruptured ovarian cyst, sharing two photos from her hospital bed.

“Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me,” she captioned the post, adding “#wobbly.” We are wishing the best to Kate Beckinsale at this time.