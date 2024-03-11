Top Stories
Photo Experts Examine Kate Middleton Photo, Reveal If She Was Digitally Inserted, Plus, the Princess' Admission & More

Best Dressed at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 - Our 25 Favorite Looks, Ranked!

100 Inside Photos from Oscars 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

John Cena's Backstage Photos at Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

Sabrina Carpenter Wears Barry Keoghan's Jacket While Leaving Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Sabrina Carpenter Wears Barry Keoghan's Jacket While Leaving Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Barry Keoghan is such a gentleman!

The 31-year-old Saltburn actor let his rumored girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter wear his jacket as they left the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Barry was seen wrapping his arm around the 24-year-old “Feather” singer’s manager Amy Davidson while laughing as they all walked out to their ride.

As Barry and Sabrina walked the red carpet at the party, the two were spotted snapping some super cute selfies.

Barry was recently in Singapore supporting Sabrina as she opened Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour. The two were seen sharing a sweet embrace after the show!

Neither Barry nor Sabrina have officially addressed the romance rumors yet, but he recently alluded to the rumors during a revealing interview.

