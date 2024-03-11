Why Was 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Only Renewed for 1 Season, While 'Young & the Restless' Got a Four Season Deal? Answer Explained!

The Bold and the Beautiful was renewed for one more season at CBS, but fans couldn’t help but wonder why the show was not given a larger renewal order, similar to that of The Young and the Restless.

If you missed the news, The Young and the Restless was renewed for four more years by CBS just a few weeks ago.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful was given a one season renewal, and now, the show’s supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk just explained why.

On the Bold Live podcast, Casey explained, “It was announced Bold & Beautiful has a one-year extension. So, I saw a lot of comments saying, ‘Hmm. Y&R got four years, B&B only got one.’ Well, the truth is, we are two different shows with two different contracts, two different deals.”

He continued, “It’s not my place to really comment on it other than to say that we’re on a three-year deal and so the third year was picked up. The way it works, next year will be when we negotiate for a brand new contract. So we are currently on a deal that gives us one more year. So we’re on through 2025. Thank you, CBS. We love being on CBS and we couldn’t be happier.”

