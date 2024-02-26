Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

Find Out Which Celeb Called Natalie Portman a 'Stupid B-tch' (and See Why!)

Find Out Which Celeb Called Natalie Portman a 'Stupid B-tch' (and See Why!)

Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

'The Bold &amp; The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

'The Bold & The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

Mon, 26 February 2024 at 5:35 pm

'The Bold & The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

Continue Here »

'The Bold & The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

There have been so many casting changes on The Bold and the Beautiful lately!

The CBS soap opera has been running for almost 37 years. Accordingly, there’s so much to keep up with regarding the cast!

Among the longest-serving cast members on the show are Katherine Kelly Lang and John McCook.

Continue through the slideshow to find out all the latest cast updates for The Bold and the Beautiful…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Casting, EG, evergreen, Extended, Slideshow, Television, The Bold and the Beautiful