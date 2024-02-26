Mon, 26 February 2024 at 5:35 pm
'The Bold & The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join
There have been so many casting changes on The Bold and the Beautiful lately!
The CBS soap opera has been running for almost 37 years. Accordingly, there’s so much to keep up with regarding the cast!
Among the longest-serving cast members on the show are Katherine Kelly Lang and John McCook.
Continue through the slideshow to find out all the latest cast updates for The Bold and the Beautiful…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS Posted to: Casting, EG, evergreen, Extended, Slideshow, Television, The Bold and the Beautiful