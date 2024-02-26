Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

Find Out Which Celeb Called Natalie Portman a 'Stupid B-tch' (and See Why!)

Find Out Which Celeb Called Natalie Portman a 'Stupid B-tch' (and See Why!)

Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

'The Bold &amp; The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

'The Bold & The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

Mon, 26 February 2024 at 5:45 pm

'Elsbeth' - 1 Star Reprising Role for 'The Good Wife' Spinoff Series, 8 More Joining!

Continue Here »

'Elsbeth' - 1 Star Reprising Role for 'The Good Wife' Spinoff Series, 8 More Joining!

Elsbeth is coming this week!

The upcoming police drama premieres Thursday (February 29) on CBS, and is a spinoff of The Good Wife, which ran from 2009 to 2016.

The series centers around Elsbeth Tascioni, an autistic and astute but unconventional attorney who, after her successful career in Chicago, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD.

There are stars reprising their roles from The Good Wife, as well as exciting guest stars!

Click through to see who is in Elsbeth Season 1…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS, Getty
Posted to: Blair Underwood, Carra Patterson, Carrie Preston, Gloria Reuben, Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Linda Lavin, Retta, Wendell Pierce