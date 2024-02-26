'Elsbeth' - 1 Star Reprising Role for 'The Good Wife' Spinoff Series, 8 More Joining!

Elsbeth is coming this week!

The upcoming police drama premieres Thursday (February 29) on CBS, and is a spinoff of The Good Wife, which ran from 2009 to 2016.

The series centers around Elsbeth Tascioni, an autistic and astute but unconventional attorney who, after her successful career in Chicago, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD.

There are stars reprising their roles from The Good Wife, as well as exciting guest stars!

