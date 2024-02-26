Top Stories
Mon, 26 February 2024 at 5:45 pm

Princess Love Files for Divorce from Ray J for Fourth Time

Princess Love and Ray J are calling it quits again.

On Monday (February 26), Princess Love, 39, announced on Instagram that she has filed for divorce from Ray J, 43, for the fourth time.

“Dear Friends and Family, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce,” Princess Love wrote. “After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways.”

Keep reading to find out more…She continued, “We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”

“We ask for your understanding, support, and respect for our privacy during this challenging time,” Princess Love wrote. “We are grateful for the love and friendship we have received from each of you throughout our marriage, and we hope to continue nurturing those relationships in the future.”

Princess Love and Ray J married in 2016 and share kids Melody, 5, and Epik, 4. She first filed for divorce in May 2020 and dismissed her filing two months later. In September 2020, Ray J filed for divorce then requested to have it dismissed in February 2021. He filed for divorce again in October 2021 and called it off in March 2023.

“Though this chapter of our lives may be closing, we look forward to embracing the opportunities for growth, healing, and new beginnings that ahead,” Princess Love concluded. “We are confident that with time, understanding, and the support of our loved ones, we will navigate this transition with grace and resilience. Thank you for your understanding and support.”
Photos: Getty Images
