Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

Find Out Which Celeb Called Natalie Portman a 'Stupid B-tch' (and See Why!)

Find Out Which Celeb Called Natalie Portman a 'Stupid B-tch' (and See Why!)

Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

'The Bold &amp; The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

'The Bold & The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

Mon, 26 February 2024 at 6:06 pm

Katharine McPhee & David Foster's Son Rennie, 3, Makes Stage Debut, Plays the Drums at Their D.C. Concert

Katharine McPhee & David Foster's Son Rennie, 3, Makes Stage Debut, Plays the Drums at Their D.C. Concert

Katharine McPhee and David Foster‘s son Rennie, who just turned three, has officially made his stage debut!

The longtime couple is currently touring the east coast on their An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee show and their son Rennie made a special appearance during the Washington, D.C. show on Sunday (February 25).

Rennie went on stage and played at his personal drum set while Daniel Emmet sang “St. Elmo’s Fire” from the movie of the same name.

Katharine shared the video clip on her TikTok page and wrote, “My 3 year old playing drums on stage for the first time. Proud mom!!”

Head inside to watch the video clip…

Last week, Kat and David took their son to Disney World in Orlando to celebrate his birthday and she shared a video recap from the day.

@katharinefoster proud mom!! 😭😍 #fyp #foryoupage #katmcphee #davidfoster ♬ original sound – Kat McPhee

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Rennie Foster