Katharine McPhee & David Foster's Son Rennie, 3, Makes Stage Debut, Plays the Drums at Their D.C. Concert

Katharine McPhee and David Foster‘s son Rennie, who just turned three, has officially made his stage debut!

The longtime couple is currently touring the east coast on their An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee show and their son Rennie made a special appearance during the Washington, D.C. show on Sunday (February 25).

Rennie went on stage and played at his personal drum set while Daniel Emmet sang “St. Elmo’s Fire” from the movie of the same name.

Katharine shared the video clip on her TikTok page and wrote, “My 3 year old playing drums on stage for the first time. Proud mom!!”

Last week, Kat and David took their son to Disney World in Orlando to celebrate his birthday and she shared a video recap from the day.