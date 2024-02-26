Kate Winslet Opens Up About Body Shaming in Hollywood, How the Industry Has Changed

Kate Winslet is getting candid about her curves!

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress has often been open about her body. Back in 2022, she revealed that she faced questions about her weight at the start of her career.

During a recent appearance on the Today show, Kate told host Hoda Kotb about the body shaming she has faced over the years, and how Hollywood is different today.



“You know, it’s really interesting how much [the industry] has changed,” she began. “And I think about the moments I did have to kind of say, ‘Well, look, I’m going to be myself and I have curves and this is who I am.’”

Kate has been one of Hollywood’s premiere acting talents for over 25 years. She mentioned that there was “a lot of fat-shaming that would go on back in the day.”

The Titanic star then explained that much has changed since her early days in the industry, and so have younger generations of female actors.

“They have a voice. They’re learning how to hang on it. They stand up for themselves. They know that they matter. They count for something,” Kate said. “They’re great together. It’s an exciting time for younger actresses to be coming into an industry like this one — which is huge — but to feel held, supported, nurtured. It’s changed so much. It’s wonderful.”

