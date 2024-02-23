Katharine McPhee Celebrates Son Rennie's Third Birthday with Disney World Vacation!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster‘s son Rennie just turned three!

The family took a trip to Disney World in Florida this week to celebrate the special day and Katharine recapped the quick vacation in a video on her TikTok page.

Katharine and David took a break from their concert tour to travel to Orlando for the special day with Rennie. They got to meet Mickey Mouse, go on a bunch of rides, and eat treats like churros during the park outing.

“a day at disney world with my son,” Katharine captioned her video on TikTok.

Katharine said that they enjoyed all of the rides except Astro Orbiter, which made Rennie “sick to his stomach.”

The family came across a musician playing the piano in the park and David gave him his stamp of approval!

Head inside to watch the video…

Watch the video below!

Make sure to check out photos from Katharine and David‘s recent date night during Grammys weekend.