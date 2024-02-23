Top Stories
John Mayer Spotted at Dinner Again with Faryal Ganjehei

John Mayer Spotted at Dinner Again with Faryal Ganjehei

Does John Mayer have someone new in his life?

The 46-year-old singer and seven-time Grammy winner was spotted out for dinner with Faryal Ganjehei on Wednesday night (February 21) at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

This is the second time that John has been spotted with Faryal. They were previously seen together back in November 2022 while attending a celebration at famed restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Faryal is the Vice President of Studio Operations for The Jim Henson Company’s Henson Recording Studios.

John has a long list of famous ex-girlfriends and he recently was asked if he wants to get married. “People don’t think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married,” he recently said. Make sure to read the rest of his comments!
