Justin Timberlake Drops 'Drown' Song - Read Lyrics & Listen Now, Plus More Tour Dates Announced!
Justin Timberlake just debuted his third new song, “Drown” on Friday (February 22)!
The 42-year-old entertainer’s latest release is off of his upcoming long-awaited sixth solo album Everything I Thought It Was.
Justin seemingly sings about a past relationship, with lyrics like, “Shoulda known your love was nothin’ but the surface / I’m in the deep and I can’t fight the current,” and “You know I was blinded by my heart, sinking from the start / Should’vе never followed you this far, now I’m in thе deep end”
Check out the song and more inside…
Justin penned the new song with Louis Bell, Henry Walter, Amy Allen and Kenyon Dixon. Louis and Cirkut produced the track.
Check out the full song and read all the lyrics below…
In addition to the new song, Justin also announced additional dates for his upcoming The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, with stops across the UK and Europe – See all the new dates below!
THE FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR 2024 EUROPE & UK DATES
Fri Jul 26 – Krakow, PL – TAURON Arena Kraków
Tue Jul 30 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
Sat Aug 03 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerpen
Wed Aug 07 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Thu Aug 08 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sun Aug 11 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Aug 15 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Wed Aug 21 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
Sun Aug 25 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Aug 29 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Mon Sep 02 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2 Arena
Wed Sep 04 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
Fri Sep 06 – Lyon – Décines, FR – LDLC Arena