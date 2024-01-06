John Mayer Reveals if He Wants to Get Married, Explains His 'Reliability Kink'

John Mayer is sharing his thoughts on love and marriage!

As far as we know, the 46-year-old musician is currently single, though his dating life has been in the limelight on many occasions.

John‘s list of famous ex-girlfriends includes Taylor Swift, Jessica Simpson, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Anniston, and Katy Perry.

The artist recently revealed whether he wants to get married and what he seeks in a relationship.

“People don’t think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married,” John told Kelly Rizzo on a recent episode of her Comfort Food podcast.

The “Free Fallin’” singer continued, “You know the secret, which is that I’m actually fairly well-adjusted. And I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, ‘John will know what to do.’ I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me. ‘If my husband was here, he would know what to do. Call John. Call my husband.’ You’re a full grown-up when this is your romantic fantasy. You’re a fully fledged grown-up.”

Kelly then quipped, “Your kink is that you want someone to be like, ‘John’s got a guy.’”

Agreeing with the host, John replied, “Reliance kink? Oh my God. Reliability kink? YES.”

Last year, John Mayer spoke about one of his songs that’s rumored to be about Taylor Swift!