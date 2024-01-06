Alex Rodriguez Reveals He Lost 32 Pounds After Gum Disease Diagnosis

Alex Rodriguez is opening up about his health.

In May 2023, the 48-year-old former Major League Baseball player revealed that he was diagnosed with early-stage gum disease.

Alex recently spoke to Men’s Health about how his health has fared since his diagnosis.

The retired slugger addressed the lifestyle changes he made.

“That first step is always the hardest. For my overall health, that was starting with a focus on a very specific part of my day: from when I wake up in the morning until noon,” he said. “I put that time, specifically, to my health and wellness – particularly my training and stretching. I do pilates, some yoga, along with steam, sauna, meditating. Then I get to the office at noon, and I’m there until 6, and then I come home and have dinner with my family. That routine has been one that is fairly new, and, so far, one that’s working quite well.”

Alex elaborated on how he reinvented his exercise routine, which he claimed has helped him a great deal.

“I saw that I was stretching myself out pretty thin. As a result, my health suffered, and over the last year, as I’ve taken control back, I’ve lost 32 pounds as a result,” he shared. “That wasn’t really the intention, but it was just the result of better habits: cutting back on meat; night walks; and consistent cardiovascular and weight training. I feel much better. I feel healthier, I feel younger, and I’m excited to attack each day.”

Alex continued, “Ever since making those changes, I’ve felt energized. I feel more clear in my thoughts. I’m moving around better. One benefit is that my clothes fit better – that part has been exciting. At the beginning of my recent health journey, everything was hard; I felt like I wasn’t in a good place with my health. I felt sluggish, and a bit lethargic. Focusing in on that very first step – taking control of my mornings – will always be the hardest. But three months in, I started to see some results, and that was encouraging. After that, I just continued, with my head down, to be consistent with my health, my diet, and my training.”

