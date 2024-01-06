Top Stories
Coachella 2024's 3 Rumored Headliners Revealed, Plus 6 Acts Who Were In Talks

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Walks First-Ever Red Carpet With Husband Ryan Scott Anderson

Cameron Diaz Speaks Out After Being Connected to Controversial Figure

Sat, 06 January 2024 at 1:33 am

Jay-Z Joins Stars LaKeith Stanfield, David Oyelowo & More at 'The Book of Clarence' Premiere

Jay-Z Joins Stars LaKeith Stanfield, David Oyelowo & More at 'The Book of Clarence' Premiere

Tons of celebrities are coming together to celebrate the premiere of The Book of Clarence!

The event took place on Friday (January 5) at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Jay-Z, who served as a producer for the project, was one of the biggest stars to arrive!

Among the film’s cast members in attendance were: LaKeith Stanfield, David Oyelowo, Omar Sy, James McAvoy, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Anna Diop, Babs Olusanmokun, Micheal Ward, Nicholas Pinnock, and Eric Kofi-Abrefa.

The Book of Clarence is directed by Jeymes Samuel.

Here’s the official synopsis: The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Hollywood era Biblical epic. Streetwise but struggling, Clarence (Stanfield) is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves, and prove that he’s not a nobody. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge.”

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from The Book of Clarence premiere…
Photos: Getty Images
