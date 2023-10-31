'Paw Patrol' Salaries Revealed for Kim Kardashian's Kids North West & Saint West!

Kim Kardashian and her kids, North West and Saint West, all star in Paw Patrol: A Mighty Movie together, and they are pulling in big money!

The trio previously signed on to take on roles in the highly anticipated animated sequel. And in newly obtained legal documents, obtained by The Blast, we now know exactly how much the two Kardashian-West children are being paid.

According to the legal documents, North West, 10, who plays Dot in the film, is getting $20,000 for four recording sessions at $5,000 each.

The contract also states that they can film “behind-the-scenes” videos of North doing the recording sessions to use in promotion or at a later date.

Saint West, 7, did two recording sessions at $5,000 each for his role as Meteor Max, for a total of $10,000.

The kids’ contracts are filed with the court to protect the kids and the money they make from their parents. A judge signs off on the contract, to make sure it is fair and balanced, notes The Blast.

Kim Kardashian signed Saint’s contract on his behalf, as he isn’t old enough to sign his own quite yet.

According to the contract, the family was also required to post two original promotional items on their social media.

Kim reprises her role as Delores, the sassy white poodle in the new sequel.

