Noah Cyrus Channels Rapunzel with Floor-Length Hair at GLSEN Event

Noah Cyrus might not have been dressed up in costume at the GLSEN event over the weekend, but she was definitely channeling Rapunzel!

The 23-year-old singer walked the red carpet with hair that reached the floor while attending GLSEN’s special evening of music, entertainment, and storytelling on Saturday (October 28) in Hollywood.

Noah was joined by her fiance Pinkus and friend Orville Peck at the event, which supported the organization’s work advocating for over 2 million LGBTQ+ youth nationwide.

At the event, Annette Bening was honored with the Advocate Award and Orville Peck was presented with the Champion Award. Noah was one of the night’s performers.

Rise Up LA, formerly the Respect Awards, was co-chaired by Wilson Cruz and Imara Jones and serves as one of the premier LGBTQ+ events in Southern California.