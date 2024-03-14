Top Stories
Thu, 14 March 2024 at 5:46 pm

'The Bear' Reportedly Shooting Seasons 3 & 4 Back-to-Back!

'The Bear' Reportedly Shooting Seasons 3 & 4 Back-to-Back!

The Bear is coming back with more than we even thought before!

The award-winning FX on Hulu comedy series is coming back for a third and fourth season, via Deadline.

The show had already been picked up for Season 3 in November, but now we know a Season 4 is on the way too, according to the latest report!

Keep reading to find out more…

The seasons are set to film back to back in Chicago.

A Season 4 renewal has not been announced officially just yet.

Deadline noted that conversations about The Bear filming additional episodes beyond Season 3 started to appear in Chicago local outlets over the past week.

Some are also speculating if that means the show is coming to an end, as another acclaimed FX comedy series, Atlanta, ended after shooting Seasons 3 and 4 back to back. Season 5 of The Bear remains a possibility, Deadline notes.

Season 3 of The Bear will premiere in June. Production on the third season of the series began last month.

Find out which TV shows are ending in 2024.
Photos: Hulu
