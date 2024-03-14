Olivia Munn Issues First Statement After Sharing Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Speaks to Her Supporters

Olivia Munn is speaking out after sharing news about her breast cancer diagnosis.

The 43-year-old actress took to social media on Wednesday (March 13) to reveal that she’d undergone a double mastectomy. A multitude of supporters, other celebrities and fans alike, rushed to share love with her in the aftermath.

One day later, Olivia returned to social media with a new statement of her own.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m really grateful for all the love and support I’ve received about my diagnosis that I shared yesterday. Reading your stories and comments has really meant a lot to me and I just wanted to express my gratitude for all of it,” Olivia wrote in an update on her Instagram story.

We are continuing to think about Olivia and hope that she is doing well.

If you missed it, Olivia‘s boyfriend John Mulaney also addressed his partner’s diagnosis.

We just got new photos of the adorable couple on the red carpet over the weekend.