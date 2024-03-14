Top Stories
Thu, 14 March 2024 at 5:43 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal & Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Look So in Love at 'Road House' UK Premiere in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu look so in love in these rare new photos!

The 43-year-old actor and the 28-year-old French model walked the red carpet together at the UK premiere of his movie Road House on Thursday (March 14) at Curzon Mayfair in London, England.

Jake and Jeanne don’t walk the red carpet together that often, so it’s a rare treat to get new photos of them posing as a couple.

The couple has been together since 2018 and the first time we had photos of them out and about was back in 2019.

Road House, a remake of the classic film, will be released on Prime Video on March 21 instead of getting a theatrical release. Make sure to watch the brand new trailer.

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos of Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu at the premiere…
Photos: Getty
