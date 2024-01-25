Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Road House' Remake Gets Debut Trailer - Watch Now

The trailer for the remake of the classic film Road House, starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the starring role, has arrived.

The film is billed as an “adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic.” Jake portrays an ex-UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.

The film is a remake of the 1989 movie Road House starring the late Patrick Swayze.

The 2024 movie also stars MMA fighter Conor McGregor in his first film role, along with Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almedia, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, and Darren Barnet.

The film is set to hit Amazon’s Prime Video on March 21.

Meanwhile, Road House has been getting some attention for a different reason this week.

Director Doug Liman just announced that he is protesting the film’s SXSW premiere in response to Amazon’s decision to skip a theatrical release for the movie, which he says was made for theaters.

Watch the trailer below and see movie stills in the gallery of this article.