The Richest Stars of 'Young Sheldon,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Young Sheldon is one of the biggest shows on CBS today.

The coming-of-age television series, set in the late ’80s to early ’90s, is a spin-off prequel series based on the equally huge show, The Big Bang Theory.

The show centers around Sheldon Cooper, portrayed by Jim Parsons in Big Bang Theory, growing up with his family in East Texas.

The TV series first premiered back in 2017, and was picked up for a full season that began airing weekly in November of that year. Sadly, the show is coming to an end, and the seventh and final season is scheduled to premiere on February 15, 2024. Find out who’s back on the show!

