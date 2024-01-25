Top Stories
'Masters of the Air' Cast Guide: Who Plays Who? Here's Where You Know Every Actor From!

Masters of the Air is almost here, and we’re rounding up all the stars of Apple TV+’s new World War II series!

If you weren’t aware, Masters of the Air comes from the producers of HBO’s popular World War II shows Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

It “follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.”

Ahead of Masters of the Air‘s premiere on January 26, learn about the cast and where you know them from!

Continue through the slideshow to meet the cast of Masters of the Air…

Photos: Apple TV, Getty Images
