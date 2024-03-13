Olivia Munn Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis & Double Mastectomy, Boyfriend John Mulaney Speaks Out

Olivia Munn was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 43-year-old actress confirmed the news in a social media post Wednesday (March 13), revealing she got the diagnosis in April 2023 and underwent a double mastectomy shortly afterward.

In a note posted to her Instagram, Olivia explained that she and her sister tested negative for the BRCA gene, the gene known to cause cancer, and her mammogram came back clear. Her doctor decided to calculate her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score just in case.

“The fact that she did saved my life,” she added, noting that her risk was 37 percent.

Her doctor told her to go for an MRI, then an ultrasound, and then a biopsy that confirmed she had Luminal B cancer in both breasts, which is an “aggressive, fast moving cancer.”

She underwent a double mastectomy 30 days later and has gone through four surgeries total over the past 10 months.

“I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next. I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options,” she said.

She credited her family, friends and boyfriend John Mulaney for their support throughout her cancer journey.

“I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect,” she wrote.

“For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

She also thanked her physicians, the staff at Cedars-Sinai and Saint John’s in Santa Monica, Calif., calling her OBGYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, her “guardian angel.”

“Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you. ❤️,” John Mulaney wrote in the comments. The two welcomed son Malcolm in December 2021. The couple have been together for three years.

We are wishing Olivia a swift recovery and good health at this time.

