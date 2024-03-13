Olivia Munn Gets So Much Support From Celebrity Friends & Colleagues Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis Reveal - See the Messages

Olivia Munn confirmed she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and celebrities have been sending her messages of love and support ever since the news broke.

If you didn’t see the news, the 43-year-old actress confirmed the news in a social media post on Wednesday (March 13), revealing she got the diagnosis in April 2023 and underwent a double mastectomy shortly afterward.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the celebs who reached out and sent Olivia messages.

Keep reading to see what celebs wrote to Olivia Munn…