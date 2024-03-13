The Richest 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

RuPaul’s Drag Race is a powerhouse!

The series has introduced us to well over a hundred contestants (more, if counting international editions!) in its run since premiering in 2009.

And thanks to the global platform that the show provides its queens, some of the show’s most notable contestants over the years have been able to become entrepreneurs in their own right, just like Mama Ru. (Find out how much she’s worth!)

Through extensive touring worldwide, makeup brands, sponsorships and lucrative careers on social media, some of the Drag Race alums have managed to seriously bring in the big bucks.

We’ve put together the Top 10 most wealthy Drag Race contestants, based on reported estimates of their net worth.

Click through to find out who the richest RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants currently are…