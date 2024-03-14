Top Stories
Early Oscars 2025 Best Actor &amp; Actress Predictions Revealed By Variety (&amp; One Star Is Nominated Twice!)

Early Oscars 2025 Best Actor & Actress Predictions Revealed By Variety (& One Star Is Nominated Twice!)

'The Batman Part II' Cast Update: 5 Seemingly Returning, 1 Presumably Exiting

'The Batman Part II' Cast Update: 5 Seemingly Returning, 1 Presumably Exiting

Which Songs Does Taylor Perform for Disney+'s 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' Movie? Set List Revealed!

Which Songs Does Taylor Perform for Disney+'s 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' Movie? Set List Revealed!

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 5 Hit TV Shows!

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 5 Hit TV Shows!

Thu, 14 March 2024 at 12:19 pm

32 TV Shows Are Ending in 2024, Including 8 From Netflix Alone & 1 Series Just Added Today!

Continue Here »

32 TV Shows Are Ending in 2024, Including 8 From Netflix Alone & 1 Series Just Added Today!

There are a lot of TV shows that will be coming to an end this year, and another drama series was just added to this list.

Unfortunately, there’s shows from nearly every network and streamer represented on this list, including Netflix, Prime Video, ABC, CBS, and more.

We’ve compiled a list of the biggest names and are sharing them here.

Keep reading to see every TV show ending this year (so far)…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Netflix, CBS, ABC
Posted to: ABC, CBS, Disney Plus, EG, Extended, Freeform, FX, HBO, hulu, MAX, NBC, Netflix, Paramount Plus, Prime Video, Slideshow, Starz, Television, The CW