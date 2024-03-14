Carlos Alcaraz Netflix Docuseries Coming 2025

A Netflix docuseries featuring the youngest No.1 player in tennis history Carlos Alcaraz will premiere in 2025.

Netflix began filming Alcaraz during The Netflix Slam, where Carlos, 20, defeated the legendary Rafael Nadal in an exciting match. Cameras will follow Carlos both on and off the court during his 2024 tennis season, bringing fans closer than ever to one of the most exciting athletes in the world.

“People are going to get to know everything you don’t see on a tennis court,” Carlos shares of the exciting new project from Morena Films. “I think it’s something very different.”

Netflix has a few other sports documentary series under their belt including the Morena Films soccer docuseries La Liga, which premieres in summer 2024, as well as and other hits like Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Full Swing, NASCAR: Full Speed, Quarterback, Tour de France: Unchained, Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team, Six Nations: Full Contact and more.

Later this afternoon, Carlos is set to play in the quarterfinals against Germany’s Alexander Zverev during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif.

Carlos is currently partnered with brands like Louis Vuitton, BMW, Nike, Rolex, Calvin Klein, and Isdin.

Watch the Carlos teaser video below!