Is 'Wonder Woman' Done at DC? Director Patty Jenkins Explains Studio's Current Position

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is giving a final update about where the new DC Universe stands with the famed superhero character.

Gal Gadot portrayed Wonder Woman in the two standalone films made by DC before a new creative direction was confirmed for the superhero studio.

Keep reading to find out more…

“They aren’t interested in doing any ‘Wonder Woman’ for the time being. It’s not an easy task, with what’s going on with DC. James Gunn and Peter Safran have to follow their own heart into their own plans. I don’t know what they are planning on doing or why, so I have sympathy for what a big job it is and they have to follow their heart and do what they’ve got planned,” Patty explained on the Talking Pictures podcast.

She also revealed that she’s back writing her new Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron.

She added, “When I left ‘Star Wars’ to do ‘Wonder Woman 3,’ and I started working on that, we talked about, ‘Well, maybe I’ll come back to ‘Star Wars’ after ‘Wonder Woman 3,’ so we started a deal for that to happen. When ‘Wonder Woman 3’ then went away, Lucasfilm and I were like ‘Oh, we’ve got to finish this deal.’ We finished the deal right as the strike was beginning, so I now owe a draft of ‘Star Wars.’ So we will see what happens there. Who knows.” she continued. “They have other directors who have been working, but I am now back on doing ‘Rogue Squadron.’ We’ll see what happens. We need to get it to where we’re both super happy with it.”

Find out if Gal Gadot is done playing Wonder Woman.

Patty previously responded to reports that she walked away from the Wonder Woman movies.