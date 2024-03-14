'Power Book II: Ghost' to End With Season 4: 11 Stars Expected to Return, 2 Joining for Final Season

Power Book II: Ghost is coming to an end.

Starz revealed Thursday (March 14) that the second series in the Power franchise will come to an end with its upcoming fourth season.

The final season will be split into two parts, with the first arriving Friday, June 7, followed by the second half starting Friday, September 6. The show’s June debut follows the 10th anniversary of the debut of the flagship series.

“This explosive season of Ghost is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise — fans will not be disappointed. While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the Power universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon,” said the network’s Kathryn Busby in a statement.

We already know which stars are expected to return for Season 4…