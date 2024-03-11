'The Bachelor' 2024: Fantasy Suites Week Ends on Cliffhanger, But Who Does Joey Choose?

It was fantasy suite week on The Bachelor and the producers decided to end this week’s episode on a cliffhanger instead of revealing the final two.

The final three women – Rachel, Kelsey, and Daisy – traveled to Tulum, Mexico for their latest round of dates with Joey.

All three of the women went to the fantasy suite with Joey and he ended up telling two of them that he was falling in love with them.

“I’m falling in love with you fully,” Joey told Kelsey, who responded, “I feel like I’m on top of the world right now.”

Joey also told Daisy, “I am falling in love with you and it has been building for a while. There’s not a doubt that it’s there.”

At the end of the episode, Kelsey was doubting where she stands with Joey and wanted to see him before the rose ceremony. She went to his room and he didn’t answer the door, so she left a note.

“I would rather leave now than have my heart completely broken,” Kelsey said.

After reading the note, Joey said, “I don’t want her to leave, I want her to be here. I’m so done with this. This is like my worst nightmare.”

So, who gets eliminated at the end of the fantasy suite week?

Reality Steve has already revealed spoilers and he says that Rachel will go home, leaving Kelsey and Daisy as the final two.

Want to see who wins the season? The spoilers are already out there!

Rachel Nance – WILL BE ELIMINATED AFTER FANTASY SUITES

Kelsey Anderson – TOP 2

Daisy Kent – TOP 2