Wrestlers Miro & CJ Perry Are Separating After Seven Years of Marriage

All Elite Wrestling stars Miro and CJ Perry have decided to call it quits.

On Monday (March 11), the pro wrestlers, both 38, confirmed that they had separated after seven years of marriage.

“Miro and I have made the difficult decision to separate after many wonderful years together, and have decided to move on as friends, and hopefully onscreen characters somewhere down the road,” CJ confirmed in a statement to TMZ.

CJ and Miro dated on and off for several years before marrying on July 29, 2016.

Throughout their relationship, CJ and Miro also wrestled together. In the WWE world, CJ is known as Lana while Miro is known as Rusev.

A source told TMZ that the pair remain friendly and as of right now, plan to work together again in the future.

