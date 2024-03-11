Oscars 2024 Ratings Revealed: Awards Show Sees Highest Viewership in Four Years

The ratings for the 2024 Oscars are in!

This year’s ceremony, held on Sunday night (March 10), delivered so many highlights, such as Oppenheimer‘s Best Picture win and Ryan Gosling‘s “I’m Just Ken” performance.

Official reports of the TV viewership numbers for ABC’s broadcast show an increase from last year!

According to Deadline, 19.5 million total viewers watched the 2024 Oscars.

The figure represents a 4% increase from the 2023 Oscars, which counted a total of 18.8 million viewers.

This year’s Oscars was also the most-watched edition of the awards show since 2020, which saw 23.6 million people tune in.

Post-pandemic awards show ratings have been steadily rising after taking a nosedive in 2021.

