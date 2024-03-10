Top Stories
Sun, 10 March 2024 at 10:35 pm

'Oppenheimer' Wins Best Picture & Best Director, Ends 2024 Oscars as Most-Awarded Movie With 7 Wins

'Oppenheimer' Wins Best Picture & Best Director, Ends 2024 Oscars as Most-Awarded Movie With 7 Wins

The cast and crew of Oppenheimer has a lot to celebrate after the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10).

The movie went into the ceremony as the most-nominated picture of the year with 13 nods across many of the biggest categories. It ended the night with a total of seven wins, making it also the most-awarded movie of the evening!

Notably, director Christopher Nolan picked up his very first Oscar for Best Director after Cillian Murphy received Best Actor and Robert Downey Jr. was named Best Supporting Actor. The team concluded the night with the biggest win of the year – Best Picture.

Keep reading to find out more…

Christopher received his work from famed director Steven Spielberg and delivered a grateful acceptance speech, during which he thanked everyone including his cast and team.

Al Pacino called the team up for their Best Picture win, and the cast and crew swarmed the stage.

Oppenheimer also won for Best Original Score and Best Cinematography! Congratulations are in order for the entire team.

With its seven wins, Oppenheimer came very close to joining an extremely exclusive club.

Check out all of our coverage from the 2024 Oscars!
